The Gray Man': Actor Aishwarya Sonar joins the cast of Dhanush's international movie

Actor Aishwarya Sonar has joined the cast of the Hollywood biggie The Gray Man, which features Tamil star Dhanush in a key role. Speaking to the Times of India, she said that she does not have much screen time in the film but took it up as she wanted to work with the Russo Brothers, who have previously wielded the microphone for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.



Aishwarya, who grew up watching Hollywood classics such as Rocky and The Titanic, entered the film industry when she assisted writer-director Rajesh Mapuskar on the National Award-winning Marathi movie Ventilator. The comedy-drama was produced by Priyanka Chopra Jonas and revolved around the fictional Kamerkar family. It starred filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker in the lead and did well at the box office. The hit was later remade in Gujarati under the same title with Jackie Shroff and Pratik Gandhi, who impressed fans with his work in the web series Scam 1992, in the lead.

Post Ventilator, Aishwarya acted in the comedy movie Kaay Re Rascalaa, which too was produced by the 'Desi Girl'. It remains to be seen whether The Gray Man helps her scale new heights.

The film has a star-studded cast headlined by Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Narcos actor Wagner Moura is a part of the cast. Dhanush's role has been kept under wraps but his character is expected to be an integral part of the plot. The Gray Man is based on a novel of the same name and is touted to be a stylish thriller with plenty of gripping action scenes. One is likely to get clarity on the release date once the Covid-19 situation improves.

Dhanush, interestingly, is no stranger to international projects as he previously starred in The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir, helmed by Canadian writer-director Ken Scot. He will be hoping to consolidate his standing in the global market with The Gray Man.