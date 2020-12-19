'The Gray Man': Four things to know about Dhanush's international movie with Chris Evans

Noted actor Dhanush is set to act alongside Hollywood star Chris Evans in the Netflix-backed thriller The Gray Man much to the delight of his die-hard fans. The film has piqued the curiosity of many for a variety of reasons, suggesting that it might be a gamechanger for the 3 actor. With 'D' set to add a new dimension to his career, here are four things one needs to know about The Gray Man.

Dhanush's role under wraps: The film is based on a novel of the same name and revolves around the clash between a freelance assassin and a former CIA agent. While Evans plays the titular role, Ryan Gosling essays the character of his arch-rival. Dhanush's character has been kept under wraps, However, the buzz is that he will be an integral part of the narrative and alter the dynamics between the protagonists.

In safe hands: The Gray Man, the most expensive movie backed by Netflix, will be directed by Joe & Anthony Russo. The two had redefined the tenets of Hollywood with the 'global blockbuster' Avengers: Endgame. making them a sound pick for the project.

Also read: Dhanush joins the cast of Netflix's 'The Gray Man'

Not a first for Dhanush: While The Gray Man is the biggest movie of Dhanush's career, it's not his first international project. The mass hero had previously acted in the Ken Scot-helmed The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir. The film, revolving around the journey of a trickster, received mixed to positive reviews with most critics praising the Maari actor's performance. It remains to be seen whether he is able to deliver the goods this time around as well.

In good company: The Gray Man has a star-studded cast that includes Wagner Moura and Ana de Armas. Moura emerged as a force to be reckoned with when he essayed drug lord Pablo Escobar in the first two seasons of Narcos. Ana de Armas, on the other hand, is best-known for essaying a key role in the well-received Daniel Craig-starrer Knives Out. It will interesting to see Dhanush mixing it up with these well-known stars.

