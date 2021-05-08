The journey has been amazing, don't want to change anything about it: Rannvijay Singha

Actor Rannvijay Singha says that he would not want to change anything about his career graph as he has had an 'amazing' journey.



"The journey has been amazing and do not wish that I had done anything differently. I started with Roadies and then got opportunities to be creative. I also got the chance to travel and explore the world," he told DH in an interview

Rannvijay, who was born in Punjab in 1983, rose to stardom when he participated in and won the first season of Roadies in 2003. The reality show was the brainchild of Raghu Ram and his brother Rajiv and clicked with the younger crowd due to its realistic presentation.

'Rann' went on to host subsequent instalments of the show, carving a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. The perception is that his style helped Roadies find wider patronage.

Rannvijay is also associated with Splitsvilla

He consolidated his standing in Tellywood when he played the lead role in the TV series Pukaar. The Deven Bhojani-helmed show clicked with the target audience and garnered attention because of the performances.

Ranvijay entered the Hindi film industry with the 2009 release Toss, which proved to be a commercial failure. He essayed key roles in films such as Action Replayy and London Dreams but failed to make an impact.

His luck, however, changed due to the 'OTT revolution' as the star impressed fans with his work in the web series Mismatched. He was also part of the anthology Forbidden Love. The actor continued his tryst with strong roles with the recently-released series Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends, a follow up to Sumer Singh Case Files: Kaushiki.

"I took up the show as it has a current vibe to it and deals with social media," added the actor.

Sumer Singh Case Files: Girlfriends revolved around the hero's attempts at staying objective while investigating a case that gets too personal. It premiered on Voot a few weeks ago,