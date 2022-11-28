'The Kashmir Files' a vulgar film: IFFI Jury head

'The Kashmir Files' a vulgar, propaganda film; inappropriate for IFFI: Jury head

'We were all of us disturbed and shocked by the film,' said Lapid

DHNS
DHNS, Panaji,
  • Nov 28 2022, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 22:06 ist
International Jury Chairman Nadav Lapid, Javier Angulo Barturen, Pascale Chavance and Sudipto Sen address the media at 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Panaji. Credit: PTI Photo

Bollywood director Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files is a "vulgar, propaganda" movie which is inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of the International Film Festival of India, IFFI's jury head for the international competition section Nadav Lapid said on Monday on the closing day of the nine-day event.

"14 out of the 15 films had their cinematic qualities and defaults and evoked vivid discussion. We were all of us disturbed and shocked by the 15th film The Kashmir Files, that felt for us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival," Lapid, the jury head said.

Lapid and his jury members were asked for selecting the best film among the 15 in the international competitive section for various categories including the Golden and Silver peacocks.

"I feel totally comfortable to share these feelings with you on stage. We can truly accept a critical discussion also, which is essential for art and for life," Lapid said.

IFFI
Cinema
The Kashmir Files
Vivek Agnihotri
Entertainment News

