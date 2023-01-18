‘The Kashmir Files’ to re-release in theatres a week ahead of SRK’s ‘Pathaan’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, who produced one of the biggest hits of 2022, The Kashmir Files, took to social media to announce that he is re-releasing the most-talked-about movie in theatres, less than 12 months after its release.

Vivek took to his social media account to announce that the film will be re-released on January 19 -- ‘The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day’.

ANNOUNCEMENT: #TheKashmirFiles is re-releasing on 19th January - The Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day. This is the first time ever a film is releasing twice in a year. If you missed watching it on BIG SCREEN, book your tickets NOW👇. https://t.co/LP0NKokbaehttps://t.co/J7s03w8P31 pic.twitter.com/TNxhq0L68V — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) January 18, 2023

The announcement has generated a lot of buzz in the entertainment industry with many predicting that the return of the blockbuster movie to the theatres might hurt the business of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Pathaan.

The Kashmir Files struck a chord with the audience and was one of the highest-grossing Indian films of 2022. The film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi. It has been produced by Zee Studios, Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making coming back on the big screen with the much-anticipated film Pathaan after nearly a long wait of four years and one month.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles and is produced by Aditya Chopra. The movie is scheduled to hit the screens on January 25.