The Lead: Actor Shakeela speaks about her biopic

The Lead: Actor Shakeela speaks about her biopic

In this episode of The Lead from DH Radio, Actor Shakeela talks to DH about her biopic starring Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 24 2020, 07:43 ist
  • updated: Dec 24 2020, 07:43 ist
Credit: Twitter Photo/@ShakeelaFilm

Hi and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. Some love her, some abhor her, but the fact is you can't ignore her. She is Shakeela.

In today's episode, the actor talks to DH's Nina C George about her biopic, which releases on December 25. Starring Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi, Shakeela is among those films which have braved to have a theatrical release. Listen in to the conversation.

Nina C George: Mam, welcome to DH Radio.

Shakeela: Thank you.

Nina: Mam, you would have seen the snapshots of the film Shakeela, which is releasing on December 25. It's a theatrical release. How did you like it?

Shakeela: It's my biography so I liked it. And I am happy that my movie after a long time is re-starting the theatres.

Nina: We have read your biography, we know a little bit about your life from there. When you watched the snapshots of the film, did it bring back a lot of memories of your heydays when you were active?

Shakeela: It did. Actually, when we did the launch of Shakeela here in Chennai. In Bangalore, we saw in Hindi and Kannada. In Tamil, when I saw. It brought back a lot of memories. And I was so emotionally touched that I even couldn't, after the launch, sit with the press and talk about it...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Shakeela
Chennai
Bengaluru
dh radio
DH Podcast
The Lead
Richa Chadda
Pankaj Tripathi

What's Brewing

The Lead: Actor Shakeela speaks about her biopic

The Lead: Actor Shakeela speaks about her biopic

DH Toon | 'Gupkar Gang going vocal for local'

DH Toon | 'Gupkar Gang going vocal for local'

RBI warns against unauthorised online lending platforms

RBI warns against unauthorised online lending platforms

Realme Watch S, S Pro, Buds Air Pro launched in India

Realme Watch S, S Pro, Buds Air Pro launched in India

Nasa killed 27 monkeys in its research center in 2019

Nasa killed 27 monkeys in its research center in 2019

Elephant Santas spread virus awareness among Thai kids

Elephant Santas spread virus awareness among Thai kids

 