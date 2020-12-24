The Lead: Actor Shakeela speaks about her biopic

Hi and welcome to the Lead by DH Radio. Some love her, some abhor her, but the fact is you can't ignore her. She is Shakeela.

In today's episode, the actor talks to DH's Nina C George about her biopic, which releases on December 25. Starring Richa Chadda and Pankaj Tripathi, Shakeela is among those films which have braved to have a theatrical release. Listen in to the conversation.

Nina C George: Mam, welcome to DH Radio.

Shakeela: Thank you.

Nina: Mam, you would have seen the snapshots of the film Shakeela, which is releasing on December 25. It's a theatrical release. How did you like it?

Shakeela: It's my biography so I liked it. And I am happy that my movie after a long time is re-starting the theatres.

Nina: We have read your biography, we know a little bit about your life from there. When you watched the snapshots of the film, did it bring back a lot of memories of your heydays when you were active?

Shakeela: It did. Actually, when we did the launch of Shakeela here in Chennai. In Bangalore, we saw in Hindi and Kannada. In Tamil, when I saw. It brought back a lot of memories. And I was so emotionally touched that I even couldn't, after the launch, sit with the press and talk about it...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.