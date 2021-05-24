The process was intense: Huma Qureshi on preparing for 'Maharani'

Actor Huma Qureshi, who plays the role of an 'illiterate' woman from Bihar in her upcoming web series Maharani, says that she worked on her body language and accent to do justice to the part.

"The process of preparing for Maharani was an intense one. I did multiple readings and worked on the accent. The costume designer sent me the sarees that I was to wear on the show and I put them on for the rehearsal itself. This helped me physically prepare for the role," she told DH during an interaction with the media.

Maharani revolves around what happens when Huma's character finds herself in the midst of a political power struggle. The series is set in the Hindi heartland and has several twists and turns. The trailer suggests that it will feature several hard-hitting dialogues and references to Chess. The cast includes Amit Sial, who has garnered attention with his work in Mirzapur and A Simple Murder, and Sohum Shah of Tumbbad fame. Maharani is slated to premiere on Sonyliv on May 28.

This is the second web series of Huma's career. The star made her OTT debut with the dystopian thriller Leila, which garnered attention due to its bold narrative. The Jolly LLB 2 actor received praise for her portrayal of a caring mother who tries to protect her daughter from a totalitarian regime, even though the series received mixed reviews. It remains to be seen whether Maharani helps her consolidate her standing in the digital space.



Huma, who was recently seen in the Hollywood movie Army of the Dead, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She is working on the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom, which is expected to release later this year. The film is touted to be a spy-thriller and features 'Akki' in a new avatar. The actor is reportedly also part of the Tamil film Valimai starring Ajith Kumar.