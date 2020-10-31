The Queen's Gambit: one of the best shows of decade

The Queen’s Gambit’ is a show that will be discussed for its direction, writing and performances.

A well-thoughtout execution, a powerful screenplay and a group of dedicated actors who live and behave as the characters make this mini-series among the best in the past decade.

Plenty of other aspects of the series deserve praise too, from the costumes to the set design to the freshness of the subject and so on.

The show portrays an intriguing journey of a child, Beth Harmon, whose obsession with chess makes her the world champion at the age of 17.

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ is a strong, motivating and passionate tale about chess, and what I like best is its optimistic approach to success. The show catches you off guard with how matured the storytelling is.

In bright contrast to female-centric movies that obsessively show the struggles of women in a male-dominated world, this one stays true to life by portraying patriarchy as an age-old system that needs to be replaced and not as a conspiracy created by a group of people.

The series does not make the slip that many others do, by portraying the stereotypical successful woman.

Instead, Anya Taylor-Joy plays a genius individual who shoots to the very top of the game.

The show argues that ‘everyone for themselves’ is the driving force for success and in this context, it does make sense. Anya Taylor-Joy’s performance as Beth was endearingly powerful.

Such strong-willed female characters are very few even in the 21st century.

While it is the direction that steals the show, the dialogues create a whole different level of experience for the viewer.