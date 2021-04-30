Lena Headey to star in HBO's Watergate series

'The White House Plumbers': Lena Headey to star in HBO's Watergate series

Lena Headey is also set to appear in AMC's thriller 'Beacon 23'

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Apr 30 2021, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2021, 16:43 ist
Actor Lena Headey. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Game of Thrones star Lena Headey is heading to HBO again for the network's Watergate series The White House Plumbers.

Headey will join actors Domnhall Gleeson, Woody Harrelson, and Justin Theroux for the limited series, coming from Veep executive producers Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel, and Frank Rich.

The White House Plumbers tells the true story of E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, Richard Nixon’s own Watergate schemers, who unintentionally crumbled the presidency they were so desperately trying to preserve, as per Collider.

Based on public records and Egil and Matthew Krogh’s book "Integrity", the show will feature Headey as Dorothy Hunt, a mother of four and active CIA asset. She must try to hold her family together as she becomes increasingly tangled up in her husband Howard’s messy plots, the website added.

Headey is also set to appear in AMC's thriller Beacon 23 and will provide voice-over work for Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

HBO
DH Entertainment

What's Brewing

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

In Pics | How the pink super moon looks from space

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

The Lead: As Covid ravages India, should IPL go on?

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

Tonnes of dead fish wash up on shore of Lebanese lake

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

What remains as US ends 'forever war' in Afghanistan

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

RIP Soli Sorabjee: A champion of freedom of speech

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

Have you seen these Rishi Kapoor movies?

 