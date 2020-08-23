Theatres and digital medium will co-exist, says ‘The Gone Game’ actor Sanjay Kapoor

Actor Sanjay Kapoor says that the emergence of the digital medium does is not a threat to the ‘big screen experience’ as both platforms can co-exist. He also opens up about his latest web series The Gone Game and reveals that shooting for the Voot select original was a nice experience even though he did not get to meet his co-stars.

How was the experience of (remotely) shooting for The Gone Case?

Shooting for The Gone Game was quite an experience. I could not meet the director in person but he has done a fantastic job. The only sad part was that I did not get to meet my co-actors. I hope that we get to catch up during the second season.

What is your take on the ‘theatres vs OTT’ debate? Is the rise of the digital medium a threat to the ‘big-screen experience'?

People talk along these lines every time a new medium comes up/emerges. However, there is no debate as such. Both platforms will remain/co-exist. Nothing is going to disappear. Watching a movie in a theatre is still an (enjoyable) experience.

How different is the digital medium when compared to TV and cinema?

Each platform has its own pace. TV is fast as the deadlines are quite tight. Web shows give you more time (the pace is slower) while films give you a lot more time. However, at the end of the day, an actor’s job to act irrespective of the medium.

What is the biggest takeaway from your professional journey?

In this field, everyone needs to learn the craft over the years. In a way, as an actor, you will always be a learner. New experiences will help you learn something new.

How do you deal with failure?

You need to fight it out. One must enjoy himself/herself when something good happens. However, when something bad happens, one needs to work towards making things good (right)

Any advice for newcomers/aspiring artistes?

You need to \focus on your work and strive to make things right. It is also important to have a positive attitude (towards life).