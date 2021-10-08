There are no romantic sequences between Ajith Kumar-Huma Qureshi in 'Valimai', says director H Vinoth

Actor Ajith Kumar and Bollywood star Huma Qureshi are not paired opposite each other in the upcoming movie Valimai, director H Vinoth revealed during a recent interaction with the popular Tamil magazine Vikatan. He said that the makers had originally planned to film romantic scenes on the two but the plan was dropped due to the Covid-19 restrictions. The characters are friends in the film and that's about all. He, however, assured fans that the biggie has pretty much everything that one expects from a 'Thala' movie.

Valimai is touted to be an action-thriller and marks Ajith's second collaboration with Vinoth and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. The three had previously teamed up for the courtroom drama Nerkonda Paarvai, a remake of the Bollywood movie Pink. The film has an impressive cast that includes Soori, Yogi Babu, and Karthikeya. The RX 100 star essays a negative role in Valimai, which marks his Tamil debut. The film's teaser suggests that his character, an arrogant individual, will lock horns with Ajith and give him a run for his money. Valimai is likely to feature stylish action sequences that will cater to an urban audience.

The film's music has been composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, the young maestro behind songs such as Aarariraro and En Kadhal Solla. The first single, titled Vera Maari, was released a few weeks ago and it became the talk of the town in no time. Valimai was to hit the screens last year but that did not happen due to the pandemic.

It will hit the screens during the Pongal/Sankranti season. Valimai has, meanwhile, already become a big trend. Some time ago, fans asked cricketer Moeen Ali for updates about the flick during England's match against India in Chennai. Ajith soon urged his supporters to stop such activities Judging by the craze, Valimai has the potential to set the box office on fire.