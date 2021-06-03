There was a time when I didn't get 'exciting' work, OTT changed things: Actor Sanjay Kapoor

Actor Sanjay Kapoor says there was a time when he did not get good offers but things changed when he made his digital debut.

"I have been in the industry for a long time and there were ups and downs. There was a time when nothing exciting came my way. I still made it a point not to do anything that I did not want to. Luckily, OTT happened that made a difference," he told DH in an exclusive interview.

Kapur, the son of veteran producer Surinder Kapoor, made his acting debut with the 1995 release Prem, which bombed at the box office. He, however, bounced back with his next release Raja, co-starring Madhuri Dixit. The romantic emerged as a hit while receiving favourable reviews. He subsequently acted in movies such as Auzaar, Sirf Tum and Mohabbat but was never perceived to be an 'A-lister'

Kapoor switched to supporting roles in the 2000s and garnered attention with his work in films such as Koi Mere Dil Se Poochhe and the Neha Dhupia-starrer Julie. He turned producer with Tevar, starring Arjun Kapoor in the lead.

It was, however, the 2018 release Lust Stories that proved to be a gamechanger for him. He acted alongside Manisha Koirala and Jaideep Ahlawat in the anthology, garnering attention with his performance. The series became the talk of the town with its bold content. Kapoor was also seen in the FamJam and the critically-acclaimed mini-series The Gone Game, which was shot during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Kapoor continued his association with OTT with the recently released series The Last Hour, a thriller with supernatural elements.

"The supernatural elements were used quite intelligently and had a realistic feel," said Kapoor.

The show was released on Amazon Prime Video last month and received acclaim for its engaging plot. The cast included Raima Sen and Shahana Goswami of Rock On fame.

Kapoor will next be seen in the second season of The Gone Game, slated to release later this year.