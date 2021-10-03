Vicky Kaushal opens up on 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'

There will be a better time to make it: Vicky Kaushal on 'The Immortal Ashwatthama'

The film will be directed by Aditya Dhar of 'Uri' fame

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Oct 03 2021, 12:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 03 2021, 13:03 ist
The official poster of 'The Immortal Ashwatthama '. Credit: IMDb

Vicky Kaushal-starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama has been delayed by a few months but the actor is not disheartened as he believes there will always be a better time to make the movie.

Billed as a superhero action film, the project in being directed by Aditya Dhar of Uri  fame.

The makers had announced in October 2020 that the film will go on floors in April this year. But in August, media reports emerged stating that the film has been shelved due to budget constraints.

Later producer Ronnie Screwvala in a statement had said that the film’s shoot has been put on hold for another six to nine months.

“There will be a better time to make that film. More than disheartening, it is that thing that any film should be made at the best time for that film.

“Every time the film is bigger than me or any individual attached to the film. So, we have to choose a time that justifies making that film. So, we are waiting for that time to come,” Kaushal, 33, told PTI.

The Immortal Ashwatthama is being planned as a trilogy that will be set in modern times.

It marks the second collaboration between Dhar, Screwvala and Kaushal after Uri. (2019).

The actor is now gearing up for the digital release of Sardar Udham, a biopic based on the life of revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O'Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

The film is slated to premiere on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

vicky kaushal
bollywood
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

New youth brigade of Congress

New youth brigade of Congress

Ashwin: A divisive figure with rare talent

Ashwin: A divisive figure with rare talent

DH Toon | Rahul's regards to BJP amid Congress crisis

DH Toon | Rahul's regards to BJP amid Congress crisis

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Let's graduate to gender literacy

Thousands march for abortion rights in US amid curbs

Thousands march for abortion rights in US amid curbs

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

Life still in the woods for Ramanagar’s tribal families

The long shadow of narco-terrorism

The long shadow of narco-terrorism

 