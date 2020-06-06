There's a lot of mileage in 'Alien': Ridley Scott

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jun 06 2020, 18:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 18:23 ist
Ridley Scott is a big name in Hollywood. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

 Veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott is ready to make more instalments in his Alien film series as he believes there is still a "lot of mileage" left in the franchise.

The 82-year-old had kickstarted the franchise with 1979's Alien, about the crew of the commercial space tug named Nostromo, who encounter the eponymous Alien, a deadly and aggressive extraterrestrial set loose on the ship.

Headlined by Sigourney Weaver, the film was followed by three sequels -- Aliens (1986), Alien 3 (1992) and Alien Resurrection (1997). However, Scott didn't direct any of the films.

The director returned to the franchise with two prequel movies -- Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017). He now hopes to make a third part of the series.

"I still think there's a lot of mileage in Alien, but I think you'll have to now re-evolve," Scott told The Los Angeles Times in an interview.

The veteran filmmaker also discussed the form the third film could take if he decides to make it.

"What I always thought when I was making the first one (was), 'Why would a creature like this be made and why was it travelling in – what I always thought was – a kind of war-craft, which was carrying a cargo of these eggs? What was the purpose of the vehicle and what was the purpose of the eggs?'

"That's the thing to question – who, why, and for what purpose is the next idea, I think," Scott said

Hollywood
Ridley Scott

