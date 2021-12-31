They are cameos, won't cheat my audience: S S Rajamouli on Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt's roles in 'RRR'

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be seen in key roles in ace director S S Rajamouli's upcoming movie Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), which has created a great deal of buzz among fans. Speaking to Indian Express, the Baahubali helmer revealed that the actors play characters that are an integral part of the narrative but don't have too much screen time. He added that the audience should know the same as he doesn't want to 'cheat' them. He, however, revealed that Devgn's role is the 'soul' of the narrative.

The Raazi actor essays the role of Sita in the film. Her graceful avatar has garnered attention for the right reasons. Devgn, on the other hand, essays the part of a seasoned freedom fighter who mentors the heroes. He will be seen for merely eight minutes but, judging by the trailer, his influence will be felt throughout.

RRR, touted to be a period drama, revolves around the fictional friendship between two real freedom fighters Bheem and Alluri Sitharamaraju. Jr NTR plays the tribal leader while Ram Charan essays the part of 'Manyam Veerudu'. The trailer suggests that the heroes will start out as foes but soon unite to take down a common enemy. RRR has an impressive supporting cast that includes Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson and Shriya Saran. Brit actor Daisy Edgar-Jones was to be a part of the biggie but opted out due to 'unavoidable circumstances'. She was replaced by Olivia.

It was supposed to hit the screen on October 13 but got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is slated to arrive in theatres on January 7.

This will be Rajamouli's first release after Baahubali 2, which hit the screens in 2017. The Prabhas-starrer emerged as a blockbuster, establishing 'Darling' as a pan-India name. It remains to be seen whether RRR lives up to the standards set by the Baahubali saga.