They do not affect me anymore: Samantha Akkineni on dealing with trolls

Actor Samantha Akkineni, one of the biggest names in the Telugu film industry, has often received flak on social media because of her tendency to live life on her own terms. During an Instagram chat with fans, the Majili star revealed that she is no longer affected by trolls as she has learned the art of laughing it off.

She added that her approach to the negativity indicates that she has evolved as a person. Sam, however, confessed that there was a time when she would have ‘sleepless nights’ because of tolls.

Her comments come at a time when those associated with the entertainment industry are speaking out against the menace of social media bullying. Actor Shreya Dhanwanthary, best known for her work in the web series Scam 1992, had told DH that trolling is a ‘sh*tty thing’ to do as it can have a strong impact on a person.

Similarly, Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha had quit Twitter to ‘cut a source of negativity’ from her life. Her decision came at a time when a section of the Twitterverse was attacking star kids for being ‘products of nepotism’.

Coming back to Samantha, she is going through a busy phase on the work front. The powerhouse performer was last seen in the Telugu movie Jaanu, which proved to be a commercial failure despite receiving positive reviews. The Dil Raju-backed film was a remake of the Kollywood hit 96 and featured Sam in a new avatar. The Oh! Baby star is gearing up to make her OTT debut with the second season of the web series The Family Man. The biggie reportedly featured her in the role of a terrorist, who proves to be a problem for the protagonist. It has a strong cast headlined by Manoj Bajpayee.

Samantha will also be seen in the eagerly-awaited movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara.