This is a complex character, required mental preparation: Shruti Haasan on 'Bestseller'

Actor Shruti Haasan says that she plays a complex character in her web series Bestseller, which has garnered attention with its riveting trailer. Speaking to DH, she revealed that the show required a great deal of mental preparation as she had to go beyond the written material to do justice to the part.

"She is a character within a character, which makes her a complex individual. I am also trying a new dialect in this series, which makes it all the more challenging, The series required a great deal of mental preparation rather than one at a physical level," added the 3 star.

Bestseller, touted to be a thriller, is set in a world where every action has multiple meanings. Its narrative has numerous layers and is likely to feature several twists and turns. The biggie has an impressive cast headlined by Mithun Chakraborty in his web debut. This marks Mithun Da's second collaboration with Shruti as they two were previously part of the 2009 release Luck, which marked her big-screen debut. The supporting cast includes Arjan Bajwa and Gauhar Khan. The series has been directed by Mukul Abhyankar.

Bestseller comes at a time when OTT has become synonymous with strong content. Mirzapur, The Family Man, Scam 1992, Inside Edge and Rocket Boys are just a few recent web shows that broke barriers to emerge as 'Digital blockbusters'. It remains to be seen whether Bestseller lives up to the standards set by these shows when it premieres on Amazon Prime Video on February 18.

Shruti, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She is part of NBK 107, which marks her first collaboration with Tollywood veteran Balakrishna. It is being directed by Gopichand and stars Kannada actor 'Duniya' Vijay as the antagonist.

Shruti will be seen alongside pan-India hero Prabhas in Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel. It is touted to be an actioner with mass elements and revolves around the journey of a 'violent' man. Salaar is likely to hit the screens this year.