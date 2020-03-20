Throwback photo of Vijay with his parents goes viral

An old photograph in which actor Vijay is seen bonding with his parents is going viral on social media much to the delight of the ‘Thalapathy Army’. Many feel, the throwback photo is worth its weight in gold as it gives movie buffs a closer look at the mass hero’s personal life.



Vijay, the son of director SA Chandrasekhar, entered the film industry with the 1992 release Naalaiya Theerpu that did not do well at the box office. After starring in a string of relatively less successful movies, he gave a strong proof of his abilities with Poove Unakkaga. Following this, he continued winning the love of fans and eventually became a force to be reckoned with.



Coming to the present, he is awaiting the release of the much-hyped Master that marks his first collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj of Kaithi fame. The action-thriller reportedly features the Jilla star in a new avatar that has the potential to create a fair deal of buzz among fans.



The film has a strong cast that includes Petta actress Malavika Mohanan, Nassar and Vijay Sethupathi. Master is Vijay’s first release after the well-received Bigil and this makes a crucial affair for ‘Bairavaa’.



Once the film hits screens, Vijay will begin work on Thalapathy 65 that is likely to be helmed by Sudha Kongara Prasad of Saala Khadoos fame. There has also been talk of him teaming up with ace filmmaker AR Murugadoss for a sequel to their 2012 blockbuster Thuppakki. These projects are, however, yet to be confirmed. Either way, the inside talk is that Vijay fans are in for a treat.