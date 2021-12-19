'Tiger 3': Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif to shoot 15-day schedule in Delhi?

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will wrap up the shoot of their latest movie Tiger 3 after a 15-day sechdule in New Delhi, according to a report carried by Pinkvilla. Key action sequences will be filmed in real locations during this leg. The team has already made arrangements to ensure that things go as planned and the stars will join the shoot in January.

This will be Kat's first major professional assignment after her marriage. The New York actor tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal last week in a grand yet private ceremony, which was attended by their close friends and relatives. The wedding festivities were held amid tight security. Guests were asked to refrain from carrying mobiles to the venue to maintain privacy.

Tiger 3 is the third installment of the Tiger series. The franchise began with the 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger, which revolved around the love story of an Indian spy and an ISI agent. The blockbuster was followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, which emerged as a success. It remains to be seen whether Tiger 3 manages to take the franchise to new heights.

The film is being directed by Maneesh Sharma, who rose to fame with Ranveer Singh's Band Baaja Baaraat, and is the biggest project of his career. It is a part of Yash Raj Films' 'Spy Universe, which includes Pathan. The film stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and is his first film with 'Bhai'. The movie revolves around what happens when the hero locks horns with his Pakistani counterpart. It is likely to hit the screens next year.

Salman, meanwhile, is working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which is reportedly an adaptation of the Tamil movie Veeram. There were talks of him playing the lead role in the Hindi adaption of Vijay's Master but that is unlikely to happen.

Kat, on the other hand, will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot. She also has a superhero movie in her kitty