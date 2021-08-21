'Tiger 3' updates: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif set to join film's Russia schedule?

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are set to begin the latest sechdule of their upcoming movie Tiger 3 in Russia, according to a report carried by Bollywood Hungama. Major portions of the film will be shot during thi leg amid Covid-19 restrictions. The biggie is being shot on an impressive budget and will have production values at par with those seen in international projects.

It is the third instalment of the Tiger series and has the potential to emerge as a major money spinner. Salman plays the role of the titular secret agent while Katrina essays the role of his lady love Zoya. It stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and marks his first collaboration with 'Bhai'. The erstwhile 'Serial Kisser' will be seen in a macho avatar,which has piqued the curiosity of fans.

The Tiger series started with Ek Tha Tiger, which hit the screens in 2012 and emerged as a big hit at the box office. It was directed by Kabir Khan and hard a commercial storyline about the love story of two secret agents. Its sequel Tiger Zinda Hai premiered in theatres in 2014, receiving praise from 'Sallu' fans. It remains to be seen whether Tiger 3 lives up to the standards set by the previous instalments of the franchise.

Salman, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. The mass hero was last seen in Radhe, which proved to be a 'digital blockbuster' despite receiving mixed to negative reviews. It revolved around the showdown between a cop and a ruthless gangster, proving to be a treat for the masses. He will be seen as Tiger in Pathan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The star is set to play the lead role in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, an adaptation of the Tamil movie Veeram. There were talks of him acting in the Hindi remake of Vijay's Master but that may not happen.

Katrina, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. She also has a superhero film in her kitty.