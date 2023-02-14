Tina Fey, Amy Poehler to embark on their first live comedy tour

Actor-comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have announced their maiden live comedy tour.

According to entertainment outlet Deadline, the tour is called Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour and will kick off with a limited run of four shows from April to June.

The first show will be held at DAR Constitution Hall in Washington, DC on April 29, followed by stops in Chicago on May 20, Boston on June 9 and finally Atlantic City on June 10.

The tour is being billed as a celebration of "thirty years of friendship with an evening of jokes, iconic stories and conversational entertainment".

"If this tour goes right, we can finally end this friendship!" said Fey and Poehler, who worked on Saturday Night Live.

They have also served as hosts of Golden Globes Awards four times.