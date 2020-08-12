A Harsha opens up on the title of fourth movie with SRK

Title of fourth movie with Shivarajkumar will not have a Hanuman connect, says director A Harsha

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 12 2020, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 11:20 ist
Actor Shivarajkumar. Credit: DH Photo/Pushkar V

Director A Harsha, who has made a name for himself in the Kannada film industry with his mythology-inspired movies, is set to team up with Sandalwood legend Shivarajkumar for the fourth time in his career. The film, however, will be pretty different from their previous outings. During a recent interview with Times of India, the Vajrakaya helmer said that the title of his latest film with ‘Shivanna’ will not have a Hanuman connection. The filmmaker also revealed that he is reading a lot about mythology to find a fresh title for the biggie.

“It is still undecided, but it will not have a name inspired by Lord Hanuman. In fact, I am reading mythological books to come up with a powerful title,” he added.

Harsha directed the mass hero in Bhajarangi (2013), which emerged as a runaway hit at the box office and received rave reviews from all corners. The film revolved around what happens when a simpleton realises that he is the grandson of a ‘chiranjeevi’. The movie, starring Aindrita Ray as the leading lady, featured several elevation scenes that did justice to SRK’s reel image.

The two later reunited for the much-hyped Vajrakaya, which made a decent impact at the box office. The film had a strong cast that included Nabha Natesh, Subhra Aiyappa and Suman. Their third movie Bhajarangi 2 is slated to arrive in theatres later this year. It features Shivanna in a new avatar, which has piqued the curiosity. The shoot of the film was put off amid the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Harsha, there is no clarity on when the shoot will resume, He, however, feels that shooting for the flick will be a ‘new experience’ given the current situation.

Bhajarangi 2, which is not a direct sequel to Bhajarangi, is set in a ‘land far away’ and revolves  the exploits of an unexplored tribe.

