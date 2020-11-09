Actor Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19

  • Nov 09 2020, 11:42 ist
Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter on Monday to inform fans that he has tested positive for Covid-19 .He requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested 

'Megastar', last seen in the pan-India biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will resume work on his next big movie Acharya after recovering from the coronavirus. The film, directed by Koratala Siva is a commercial drama with religious undertones and has a strong message for the masses. It features Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with her Khaidi No 150 co-star. Acharya is expected to hit screens in 2021. He also has the remakes of the Malayalam hit Lucifer and the Tamil blockbuster Vedalam in his kitty. 

