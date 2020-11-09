Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi tests positive for Covid-19

Tollywood actor Chiranjeevi took to Twitter on Monday to inform fans that he has tested positive for Covid-19 .He requested those who came in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested
ఆచార్య షూటింగ్ ప్రారంభించాలని,కోవిడ్ టెస్ట్ చేయించుకున్నాను. రిజల్ట్ పాజిటివ్. నాకు ఎలాంటి కోవిడ్ లక్షణాలు లేవు.వెంటనే హోమ్ క్వారంటైన్ అయ్యాను.గత 4-5 రోజులుగా నన్ను కలిసినవారందరిని టెస్ట్ చేయించుకోవాలిసిందిగా కోరుతున్నాను.ఎప్పటికప్పుడు నా ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితిని మీకు తెలియచేస్తాను. pic.twitter.com/qtU9eCIEwp
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 9, 2020
'Megastar', last seen in the pan-India biggie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, will resume work on his next big movie Acharya after recovering from the coronavirus. The film, directed by Koratala Siva is a commercial drama with religious undertones and has a strong message for the masses. It features Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with her Khaidi No 150 co-star. Acharya is expected to hit screens in 2021. He also has the remakes of the Malayalam hit Lucifer and the Tamil blockbuster Vedalam in his kitty.
