Tollywood Box Office roundup 2020: Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu score big hits, Vijay Deverakonda disappoints

There's no denying that 2020 was an uneventful year for movie buffs as theatres were closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It, however, started on a promising note for Tollywood fans with the 'Sankranti' releases giving them a reason to rejoice. With 2021 almost upon us, here is a look at the biggest ‘hits’ and ‘misses’ from the months gone by.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (Pre-release business: Rs 65 crore)

Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo collected a share of nearly Rs 132 crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office emerging as an ‘industry hit’. The film, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, had an impressive cast the included Pooja Hegde, Nivetha Pethuraj, Tabu, and Mollywood star Jayaram.

Sarileru Neekevvaru (Pre-release business: Rs 76.6 crore)

The Mahesh Babu-starrer collected a share of Rs 107.6 at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office and proved to be a ‘super hit’ despite receiving mixed reviews. The film garnered a fair deal of buzz among fans as it marked Prince’s first collaboration with Rashmika Mandanna.

Entha Manchivaadavuraa (Pre-release business: Rs 12 crore)

The film, which hit the screens after Sarileru Neekevvaru and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, proved to be one of the biggest disasters of Kalyan Ram’s career. It collected merely Rs six crore at the box office, recovering just 50 percent of the investment. Entha Manchivaadavuraa featured Mehreen as the leading lady marking her first collaboration with the ‘Nandamuri bidda’.

Disco Raja (Pre-release business: Rs 16.4 crore)

Actor Ravi Teja suffered a major setback when Disco Raja underperformed at the box office, collecting a share of merely Rs 6.5 crore. Many feel, it failed to make an impact as it received largely negative reviews from critics.

Jaanu (Pre-release release business: Rs 16 crore)

A remake of the Tamil movie 96, Jaanu proved to be a failure despite receiving positive reviews. It ended its box office run with a share of Rs 6.9 crore ending up as a ‘huge disaster’. The general feeling is that the Samantha Akkineni-starrer sank without a trace as it was not promoted properly.

World Famous Lover (Pre-release business: Rs 20.5 crore)

The Vijay Deverakonda-starrer failed to live up to expectations, collecting a share of Rs 8.5 crore in the Telugu states. According to industry trackers, it proved to be a ‘disaster’ due to a distinct ‘Arjun Reddy hangover’. It featured Raashi Khanna, Catherine Tresa and ‘Chennai Ponnu’ Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading ladies.

Bheeshma (Pre-release business: Rs 19.6 crore)

Actor Nithiin scored a big hit when Bheeshma exceeded expectations at the box office while receiving positive reviews. It ended its run with a share of more than Rs 23 crore, emerging as a commercial success. It marked the Sye star’s first collaboration with Rashmika.

Additionally, the ‘small film’ Hit made a good impact at the Andhra Pradesh Telangana box office