Took up 'Jagame Thandhiram' for Karthik Subbaraj, I am a Dhanush fan: Actor Joju George

Actor Joju George, who garnered attention with his work in his maiden Tamil film Jagame Thandhiram, says he agreed to be part of the flick because of his association with director Karthik Subbaraj. He revealed that he is a Dhanush fan and enjoyed acting alongside the National Award winner in the actioner. George spoke about his journey-- from junior artiste to powerhouse performer-- and added that rejections encouraged him to work on his abilities.

Edited excerpts from the interview with DH:

What encouraged you to give the nod to Jagame Thandhiram?

I took it up because of Karthik Subbaraj, someone I've known for a while. He invited me for the audition and offered me the role. I am also a big Dhanush fan. In fact, the whole family is. Generally speaking, I am a fan of Tamil movies as their songs always give me energy.

How was the experience of working with Dhanush?

He made me feel comfortable during the shoot. Without it, I would not have been able to work on Jagame Thandhiram. The team even gave me a farewell once the shoot was done.

What is your take on the theatres vs OTT debate, considering the fact the Jagame Thandhiram was released on Netflix?

I am a theatre person but then there was no way the film could have been released theatrically under the current situation. That said, OTT is a big deal these days as it helps our films get a good reach even outside India.



How do you deal with criticism or setback?

When I was a junior artist my only dream was to see my face on the screen. Then I wanted to say a dialogue and so on. My dreams were fulfilled one by one. There were times when I faced rejections but such cases encouraged me to keep improving myself. You can't change reality but you can change your personality. There are no shortcuts.



Do you follow Hindi and Telugu cinema?



I am in love with cinema and there is separation especially when it comes to language. I want to work with different directors to explore more.



Any plans of donning the director's hat?

There are no plans as of now. It is a big responsibility. I want to work with more directors and be a part of the process