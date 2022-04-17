Top 10 openers in Hindi: 'KGF 2' secures top position but Salman Khan's still a 'Sultan'

Sandalwood star Yash's latest movie KGF 2, which hit the screens on April 14, collected nearly Rs 54 crore (net) on day 1 to emerge as the highest opener in the Hindi market. It beat War, which previously held the record, to secure the honour. Here is the list of top 10 films that set the box office on fire on the first day.

KGF 2 (Kannada, Rs 53.95 crore)

The sensational response to the Prashanth Neel-helmed actioner, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, established Yash as a marketable brand in Hindi. It faced no competition at the box office as Jersey was postponed to next week. Sanjay Dutt's association with the biggie made it a bigger attraction than the first part.

War (Hindi, Rs 51.60 crore)

War, which held the record for nearly three years, opened to a blockbuster response at the box office in 2019 despite releasing alongside the Chiranjeevi-fronted Sye Raa. The film garnered a fair deal of attention prior to its release as it marked Hrithik Roshan's first collaboration with Tiger Shroff. It also benefited from the Gandhi Jayanti holiday.

Thugs of Hindostan (Hindi, Rs 50.75)

The Yash Raj Films-backed biggie set an All Time Record (ATR) when it hit the screens in 2018. The Aamir Khan-starrer garnered a great deal of attention prior to its release due to star-studded cast and grand production values but eventually failed to live up to expectations as the content wasn't good enough to satisfy movie buffs.

Happy New Year (Hindi, Rs 44.97 crore)

The heist comedy opened big at the box office in 2014 as it reunited Shah Rukh Khan with Farah Khan, who previously directed him in Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. It emerged as a blockbuster in long run despite receiving negative reviews as it managed the offer the audience the one thing it wanted--- paisa vasool entertainment.

Bharat (Hindi, Rs 43.20 crore)

Salman Khan gave strong proof of his star when his Eid release Bharat collected Rs 43.20 crore on day 1 in 2019 to set what was at that point an ATR. The film, which featured Katrina Kaif and Disha Patani as the leading ladies, emerged as a big hit at the box office and collected nearly Rs 325 crore worldwide during its run.

Baahubali 2 (Telugu, Rs 41 crore)

The 2017 release Baahubali 2 redefined the tenets of Indian cinema when it broke the language barrier to take the best opening for a Hindi-dubbed South Indian movie. It held the record for nearly five years till KGF 2 hit the screens earlier this week. Its success can be attributed to Prabhas-Anushka Shetty's sizzling chemistry and the success of the first part. The S S Rajamouli-helmed film's Hindi version was backed by Karan Johar, which further boosted its prospects.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Hindi, Rs 40.35 crore)

'Bhai' set the box office on fire with this Sooraj Bharjatiya-helmed romantic drama, which catered to those who liked his work in Maine Pyar Kiya. The film emerged as a force to reckon with even before its release due to Salman's star power and music director Himesh Reshammiya's melodious tunes. Its cast included Sonam Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Swara Bhasker.

Sultan (Hindi, Rs 36.54 crore)

Sultan, which hit the screens in 2016, set the box office on fire because of its sincere performances and near-perfect packaging. Catchy songs such as Baby Ko Bass and Jag Ghoomeya further added to the buzz around the 'massy' sports drama.

Sanju (Hindi, Rs 34.75 crore)

In 2018, Ranbir Kapoor bounced back from the Jagga Jasoos debacle when Sanju opened to a thunderous response at the box office but failed to beat Sultan. The film piqued the curiosity of fans as it was directed by ace filmmaker Raju Hirani and highlighted the 'unknown side' of Bollywood legend Sanjay Dutt's life.

Tiger Zinda Hai ( Hindi, Rs 34.10 crore)

The fourth Salman Khan movie on this list, Tiger Zinda Hai became a rage among fans due to Bhai and Katrina Kaif's crackling chemistry and its stylish action scenes. It was a sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, which marked the beginning of the Yash Raj Films-backed 'Spy Universe'.