'Tragic stories are remembered forever': Dilip Kumar’s candid interview with Mahendra Kaul

Actor Dilip Kumar, who passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday due to prolonged illness, was arguably one of the finest actors of the Indian film industry.

While the legendary actor’s contribution to the film industry will always be remembered, in an interview with Mahendra Kaul in 1970, Dilip Kumar had talked about going through depression, personality and much more.

In the interview, Dilip Kumar was very open about his mental health. “If every film and scene has drama, it will definitely affect a person’s mental health. As soon as I get ready for the day and reach the set, there’s a sad or dramatic scene to be shot. It started affecting my mental health,” Dilip Kumar said.

Read | RIP Dilip Kumar: A look at his association with Tamil and Telugu cinema

The thespian actor has given many superhits to the film industry like Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Andaz (1949), Mela (1948), Arzoo (1950), etc, which had a tragedic plot. He was known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Indian cinema for the kind of roles he did.

“I spoke to some drama coaches about it. Later, I also spoke to some psychiatrists and, on their advice, I started doing comedy or lighter films to give myself a break from the tragedy films,” he added. Soon after that, the actor was seen doing comedy films like Shabnam, Azad, Kohinoor and Ram and Shyam.

He believes that even though the audience enjoys movies with happy endings, tragic stories are remembered forever.

When asked about his personality, whether he is an extrovert or introvert, he said, “I think I am a mix of both. Everyone’s personality consists of happiness, sadness, anger, anxiety. I always try to keep away from the feeling of pride, because that’s like a disease in a person’s personality.”

Read | Here are some lesser-known facts about Dilip Kumar

The veteran actor was one of the triumvirate of actors who dominated the Indian film industry in the 1950s and 60s. He came all the way from Pakistan and worked his way up into movies.

When asked if he had achieved the ultimate goal of his life with all the name and fame, he said, “A good artist or any person should stay away from getting attached to fame. With the blessing of God, I got what I have right now. I did not have a say when I was born, I did not expect this interview in Birmingham with you either, nor do I know when will be my last day on this earth. So I think whatever it is, it is because of my job and hard work.”

“As far as my life’s goal is considered, it is not fame. I wish to become a better person and do better work. If I can do something good for someone through my work, then I will believe that I have done my job,” he added.

In the interview, he also reveals that he took a stage name because he was scared of getting thrashed by his father. His father never liked his acting career and called it 'nautanki'.

"My father was strictly against acting in films. His friend Dewan Basheshwarnath Kapoor's grandson, Raj Kapoor, was also doing films and my father never appreciated it," he said. Eventually, his father accepted it and the actor went on to become one of the best actors the Indian film industry had ever witnessed.