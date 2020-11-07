Trailer of Vijay's 'Master' will not be released anytime soon, says director Lokesh Kanagaraj

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj, one of the most promising filmmakers in the Tamil film industry, has revealed that the trailer of his eagerly-awaited Master will not be released anytime soon. Speaking to Film Companion, he said that the makers of the Vijay-starrer will begin promotions only after the release date is finalised.

He indicated that the process might take longer than expected as most theatres are yet to reopen.

"Now that we’re hearing a lot of good news about theatres opening up, we too have begun to start thinking positively. The audience will keep getting regular updates from the Master team. I felt I needed to convey this to Vijay sir’s fans," he added.

The action-thriller, featuring Vijay in a new avatar, was originally supposed to hit screens in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A few websites claimed that the film would release on a streaming platform as opposed to in theatres and this ruffled a few feathers. The team, however, soon clarified that there is no question of the film not releasing in movie halls.

Master has a strong cast that includes Malavika Mohanan of Petta fame, Andrea Jeremiah and Vijay Sethupathi. 'Makkal Selvan' will be seen in a negative role in the biggie and is likely to have an intense showdown with 'Thalapathy' in the climax.

Andrea had recently revealed that Master features a thrilling chase sequence that is likely to click with the target audience. The film's soundtrack, which has been composed by 'Rockstar' Anirudh Ravichander, features a few catchy songs much to the delight of fans.

Coming back to Vijay, he is going through a busy phase on the work front. The buzz is that he might soon team up with Kolamaavu Kokila director Nelson Dilipkumar for a film being referred to as Thalapathy 65. There has also been a talk of him teaming up with Sudha Kongara and Shankar in the near future.