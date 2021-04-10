‘Trikona’ reunites Lakshmi and Heblikar after 38 years

After a gap of 38 years, senior actors Lakshmi and Suresh Heblikar will be seen together in the Kannada film ‘Trikona’, directed by Chandrakantha.

“I wanted to cast veteran actors considering the nature of the story. Hence, I chose Lakshmi and Heblikar,” says Chandrakantha, who is also a wildlife photographer. The film is ready for release. The film’s teaser has crossed one million views so far.

The duo acted in the runaway Kannada hit ‘Pallavi Anu Pallavi’ (1983). The film marked the debut of Mani Ratnam as director and Anil Kapoor as an actor.

Besides the two, the film also features Sudha Rani, Achyuth Kumar and Sadhu Kokila.

The plot deals with human relationships across three generations — couples in the age groups of 65, 45 and 25 years try to overcome conflicts using patience and mental strength.

“We shot the film in 60 days, mainly in Bengaluru, Hassan, Sakleshpur, Puttur, Hebri and Agumbe. ‘Trikona’ is the first film to be shot at the lesser-known Kudlu Theertha Falls, 16 kilometres away from Udupi,” Chandrakantha told Showtime.

He says the experimental theme is the film’s real protagonist. Marutesh from Hospet, who won the IFBF Bharath Shree title in 2019, appears in two shades.

Apart from Kannada, the film is also made in Telugu and Tamil. All three languages have separate screenplays, but the beginning and the climax are similar. It has been certified as U/A.

“The film’s producer Rajashekar is also a filmmaker. He wanted to experiment with separate screenplays to meet requirements of nativity,” points out Chandrakantha.

The two-hour-five-minute movie has four songs and falls under the action-thriller genre.

Surendranath BR has composed music, while Srinivas Vinnakota is the director of photography. For Rajashekar’s story, Chandrakantha has written the screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics.

The teaser launched recently has received an overwhelming response. ‘Trikona’ is Chandrakantha’s second film.In 2014, he made his maiden film ‘143 Nooranalavathamuru’.