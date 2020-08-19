Trisha says her Instagram account has not been hacked

Trisha is arguably one of the biggest stars in the film industry and enjoys a strong fan following for a variety of reasons. The 96 actress recently deleted several old photos from her Instagram account, which led to rumours of it being hacked. The powerhouse performer has, now, dismissed the speculation. Speaking to Sify, she clarified that she removed the old posts as she wanted to ‘clear the junk’ and added that she shares ‘Instagram stories’ quite frequently. The 'South Queen' assured her supporters that there is nothing to worry about.

Trisha, who has been an integral part of Tamil cinema for over 15 years, has had a chequered career. Movies such as Varsham (Telugu) and Abhiyum Naanum and Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa received a good response from the target audience and established her as a ‘Lady Superstar’. Films like Nayagi and Mohini, however, did not do well at the box office much to the shock of her fans. Trisha bounced back with the Tamil romantic-drama 96 (2018), featuring her as the leading lady opposite ‘Makkal Selvan’ Vijay Sethupathi. The flick emerged as a sleeper hit and opened new avenues for ‘Jaanu’.

Trisha also acted opposite Rajinikanth in Petta (2019) but failed to make an impact as she had limited screen time. The Hey Jude star currently has several films in her kitty including Garjanai, Raangi and Mohanlal’s Ram. One is likely to get clarity on their release dates when the Covid-19 situation improves.

She was supposed to star opposite ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi in Chiru 152 but opted out of the biggie due to ‘creative differences’. She later said that she was not ‘comfortable’ working with a member of the team. ‘Chiru’, however, dismissed her claims and said that Trisha quit his project to concentrate on the Mani Ratnam-helmed Ponniyin Selvan. Following the controversy, Kajal Aggarwal was roped in to replace Trisha in Chiru 152.