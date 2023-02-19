'Troll army sitting to speak against you': Shatrughan Sinha lambasts boycott trend against films

As films by the Hindi film industry continue to face the wrath of Twitter trolls and the 'boycott' brigade, several actors and directors have spoken up against calls to jeopardise the release of their films made on social media. Among them is veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, who expressed his distaste over the latest “noise” on social media around Bollywood in a recent interview.

Promoting his book Anything But Khamosh at a media event, Sinha vocally hit out at those furthering the boycott trend in Bollywood. "The troll army is sitting there purposely to speak against you. In such a case, many of our own people become victims of it,” he said.

Emphasising the role that social media plays in this, he added, “Social media is very powerful these days. Things have been especially difficult after Covid-19. People write ugly stuff sometimes, and you don't know them in case you want to stop them.”

He also acknowledged the role of social media in sometimes helping a film get success by brewing so much hate over it, that the negativity makes the audience want to watch it.

The boycott trend, around for many years in Bollywood now, restarted with the release of the movie Laal Singh Chaddha and also sparked ahead of the release of movies like Liger, Brahmastra and Pathaan.