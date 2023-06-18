Tudum 2023: Netflix gives glimpse into new slate, 'The Archies', 'Heart of Stone' trailers unveiled

Netflix hosted "Tudum: A Global Fan Event" in Brazil, where the streaming platform announced its upcoming slate for 2023, gave a glimpse of some of the much-anticipated projects such as Zoya Akhtar's The Archies and Alia Bhatt-Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone, and revealed some major casting coups.

The global event, which was streamed live on Sunday morning from Ibirapuera Park in the city of Sao Paulo, was hosted by Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Chase Stokes of Outer Banks fame and Brazilian actor Maisa da Silva Andrade.

The one-of-a-kind event saw a stellar performance by "The Archies cast -- Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper), Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Dot (Ethel Muggs), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle) and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley) -- on their film's song Sunoh.

The live-action musical marks the feature film debut of superstar Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana, Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi and megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya.

Alia, who also attended the event along with co-stars Gadot and Jamie Dornan, shared the first trailer of "Heart of Stone" with the audience.

Star of Indian films such as Raazi, RRR, and Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, the actor plays the role of hacker Keya Dhawan in the movie.

Australian star Chris Hemsworth confirmed the third installment of his action franchise Extraction. Part two of the movie premiered on Netflix on Friday.

The event saw veteran action star Arnold Schwarzenegger announce the second season of his show Fubar. He also introduced his Terminator 2: Judgment Day co-star Linda Hamilton, who announced via video that she is joining the cast of Stranger Things 5.

Hollywood actor Lily Collins revealed that the fourth season of Emily In Paris will take the audience to Rome.

During the global fan event, which celebrates Netflix titles and their creators with fans across the globe, the streamer also confirmed that reality series Squid Game: The Challenge, based on the popular fictional show of the same name, will also premiere this year.

The hit Korean-language fictional series Squid Game will also return for the second season with stars Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-Hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo reprising their roles. Popular Korean actors Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Sung-hoon, and Yang Dong-geun are the new additions to the cast of the show directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk.

Netflix also dropped the first looks of Bridgerton season 3; Berlin, the spin-off of the hit Spanish series Money Heist based on the character of the same name; the live-action adaptation of Japanese anime One Piece; Shawn Levy's All the Light We Cannot See and Zack Snyder's new movie Rebel Moon.

Elite will be returning for the seventh season, while Cobra Kai will have its final run this year with the sixth season.

The Witcher, featuring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey, debuted a brand new clip from its upcoming season three.