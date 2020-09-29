TV actor Akshat Utkarsh dies by suicide

In a shocking incident, a TV actor Akshat Utkarsh was found dead in his flat at Mumbai’s Andheri area on Sunday evening.

Depressed with lack of work, the 26-year-old actor has reportedly died by suicide.

The actor hailed from Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district – and was staying in Mumbai with his live-in partner, according to reports.

Akshat’s relatives have claimed that it was a case of murder.

Senior Police Inspector at Amboli Police Station Someshwar Kanthe was quoted as saying that an Accidental Death Record (ADR) has been registered and that they are inquiring about the matter.

"Preliminary inquiry and autopsy report do not indicate any foul play. The incident took place on Sunday night somewhere between 10 pm and 11:30 pm," he said.