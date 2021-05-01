TV actor Aniruddh Dave shifted to ICU a week after testing positive for Covid-19

Actor Aniruddh Dave of Patiala Babes fame has been shifted to Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after his condition deteriorated due to Covid-19.

The 34-year-old actor had last week shared his coronavirus diagnosis on his Instagram account.

"He is currently being treated in a hospital in Bhopal and had contracted the virus while he was shooting for a web series over there," a source close to the actor told PTI.

In an Instagram post, Dave's wife, actor Shubhi Ahuja, said he was in a critical condition and urged his fans as well as well-wishers to pray for his speedy recovery.

Many of Dave's friends from the TV industry, including actors Aastha Chaudhary, and Arjun Bijlani, also requested people to pray for him.

"Need prayers for our friend @anirudh_dave. He is in ICU. Plz spare a minute and pray for him,” Chaudhary wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Bijlani posted, "Prayers for @annirudh_dave .. pl pl pray for him..."

Dave, who started his career with theatre, made his TV acting debut in 2008 with show Raajkumar Aaryyan. He went on to appear in serials like Woh Rehne Waali Mehlon Ki, Mera Naam Karegi Roshan, Phulwa and Patiala Babes.

He has also acted in films like Tere Sang, Shorgul and is awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom