TV star Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies of heart attack at 46, collapses in gym

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies of heart attack

Siddhaanth was rushed to the hospital where doctors tried to revive him and did their best for 45 mins, but he couldn’t be saved

DH Web Desk
  • Nov 11 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2022, 16:10 ist
Photo of TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi. Credit: Instagram/@_siddhaanth_

TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, seen in several hit Hindi TV serials, died on Friday of a heart attack. He reportedly collapsed while working out at a gym in the morning. He was 46.

Siddhaanth was rushed to a hospital where doctors tried to revive him for nearly 45 minutes, but he couldn’t be saved.

He was recently seen playing the character Kuldeep in the TV serial ‘Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’.

Siddhant has been a part of shows like ‘Kkusum’, ‘Waaris’, ‘Sufiyana Ishq Mera’ and others. 

He is survived by his wife Alesia Raut, a supermodel and three children.

