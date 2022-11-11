TV star Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies of heart attack at 46, collapses in gym

TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, seen in several hit Hindi TV serials, died on Friday of a heart attack. He reportedly collapsed while working out at a gym in the morning. He was 46.

Siddhaanth was rushed to a hospital where doctors tried to revive him for nearly 45 minutes, but he couldn’t be saved.

He was recently seen playing the character Kuldeep in the TV serial ‘Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti’.

Siddhant has been a part of shows like ‘Kkusum’, ‘Waaris’, ‘Sufiyana Ishq Mera’ and others.

He is survived by his wife Alesia Raut, a supermodel and three children.