Two men manage to enter SRK's bungalow by scaling wall

Two men manage to enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held

During the inquiry, they told police that they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet the actor

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 03 2023, 10:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2023, 10:56 ist
Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Two young men from Gujarat were detained early Thursday morning after they managed to enter Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' here by scaling the outer wall, police said.

According to a Bandra police official, the men, aged between 19 to 20 years, were caught by the security personnel on duty after they had entered the bungalow's premises.

During the inquiry, they told police that they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet the actor.

A case of trespassing and other relevant offences was registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation was underway, the official added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shah Rukh Khan
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

5 books celebrating strong Indian women

5 books celebrating strong Indian women

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

51% of world to be obese or overweight by 2035: Report

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to possible 2nd term as CM

Conrad Sangma, from defeat to possible 2nd term as CM

Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed weed in trial

Dutch 'coffee shops' to stock licensed weed in trial

A look at women MLAs in Nagaland assembly

A look at women MLAs in Nagaland assembly

 