Two men manage to enter Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow by scaling wall, held

Two young men from Gujarat were detained early Thursday morning after they managed to enter Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's bungalow 'Mannat' here by scaling the outer wall, police said.

According to a Bandra police official, the men, aged between 19 to 20 years, were caught by the security personnel on duty after they had entered the bungalow's premises.

During the inquiry, they told police that they had come from Gujarat and wanted to meet the actor.

A case of trespassing and other relevant offences was registered against them under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation was underway, the official added.