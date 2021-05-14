Uncertainty looms over TV productions

Jagadish Angadi
  • May 14 2021, 23:39 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 23:53 ist
The crew of the Kannada TV serial ‘Manasaare’ shot the episodes with precautions earlier this month. SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Karnataka Television Association has called a halt to all shooting activities in a bid to curb Covid-19 cases within the industry.

The association took the decision on May 8, and it came into effect from May 10, the day the statewide clampdown began. The suspension will remain in force till May 24.

"There won't be any immediate consequences for at least two weeks," association president S V Shivakumar told Showtime. "All entertainment and infotainment channels have content in their banks to telecast till May 25.”

Some channels learnt a lesson from the first wave, and have a bigger back-up in their banks this time. "Such channels may not face any disruption of their daily schedules," says Shivakumar.

Heads of these channels are now working on ways to keep their audiences hooked. Some soap operas are likely to be telecast only on five days of the week instead of seven. Films and entertainment shows may fill up the slots on the other two days. 

"Some channels hold the rights to dubbed content. Dubbed versions of some soap operas are ready. These will be run. Some programmes are likely to be repeated," he says.

The suspension of shooting may continue if the government extends the lockdown.

Some soap operas may be concluded abruptly. Last year, about 20 soap operas stopped mid-way.

Between 3,500 and 4,000 people, including actors and technicians, are employed in the Kannada television industry. 

About 120 soap operas were under production when the first wave hit. The number of soap operas under production at present is 75.

The industry turnover is between Rs 1,200 crore and Rs 1,500 crore a year. A major source of revenue is advertising from fast-moving consumer goods.

