Universal Studios Japan delays Nintendo area opening due to virus emergency

Universal Studios Japan said on Thursday it would postpone the opening of its Super Nintendo World area from the scheduled date of Feb. 4 until after the lifting of a state of emergency in the Osaka prefecture.
On Wednesday Japan widened the emergency beyond Tokyo, the capital, to seven more prefectures, including Osaka, amid a steady rise in coronavirus infections. The emergency is set to run until Feb. 7.
Universal Studios Japan is owned by Comcast Corp.
