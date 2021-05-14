‘Unpredictable:’ Boman on hosting comedy reality show

The terrific performances of Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi in the ‘Munna Bhai’ series still feel fresh. The duo is back again, this time as hosts of a comedy reality show ‘LOL-Hasee Toh Phasee’, which dropped on Amazon Prime Video recently.

In the show, participants must make each other laugh. The one that manages to not laugh till the end is adjudged the winner.

Irani, who went on to do memorable roles in ‘Don’, ‘3 Idiots’, ‘Happy New Year’, ‘PK’ and ‘Jolly LLB’, spoke to Showtime about his experience from the show, rapport with Warsi, and more. Excerpts:

How was it to host a show about laughter?

It’s a show with franchisees all over the world. I watched the Japanese and Australian version. It was more or less a standardised format. The concept had to be understood by us. We were supposed to be as natural as possible because it is a reality show, where nothing is scripted, except for the rules. Nobody was allowed to laugh on the show and the winner was the last man standing.

You came face-to-face with the best comedians…

We were watching them on a television from our rooms. We never really came in contact with them when they were performing. We were the only ones who were allowed to laugh because the contestants are not allowed to.

Did the show teach people the power of laughter?

The show brings out the power of comedy and how much one is dying to laugh in a daily situation. However, the ten participants were outstanding. They may each have come up with a plan but everything changes once they are on the show. No matter how prepared they may be in advance, things are bound to change, depending on how the others react. It is impromptu, improvisational. You have to think on your feet.

Your thoughts about the mix of comedians in the show?

It is not just about comedians but a mix of styles. The most unpredictable of them all is more dangerous. It’s a situation where your punchline must always have an element of surprise. The seniors were fantastic and youngsters are just as good. The variety in their styles make it interesting.

How different is the show from comedy in films?

We improvise even in films but we are playing a singular character and the purpose of the film is never forgotten. This format is completely different. This is also different from a standup routine where you have a script and structure in your head. Here, you are on your own, going around to make people laugh. There is no audience, and the few who are before you are not allowed to smile.

You and Arshad Warsi go back a long time...

I met Arshad even before I did my first play and that was almost 28 years ago. He was the choreographer of my first play where I had a five-minute role. He really wanted me to get into movies. We were together in my first film ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’. I was in the first film that he produced, and now we are together for the first reality show on an OTT platform. We share a wonderful relationship. I enjoy his company, and we sense each other’s funny bones pretty well.

Any hobbies that you picked up during the last year?

I have started teaching screenwriting. We have completed 320 sessions. Called ‘Spiral Bound’, about 350 students meet every morning, for an hour and half, on a zoom call. I would like to call it a movement of sorts. One has to know a certain technique, break down understanding of a film and be able to understand the anatomy of screenplay, dialogues and characters to be a screenwriter.