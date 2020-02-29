Upcoming filmmakers flock to BIFFES 2020 on day 3

Several upcoming filmmakers attended the Bengaluru International Film Festival 2020 (BIFFES 2020) on Saturday to find buyers for their movies. Speaking to DH, Director Devaraja of Supplementary fame said that he wants to sell the movie’s digital rights through the ‘Film Baazar’.

“I am at BIFFES 2020 to sell the digital rights for Supplementary, which had released some time back. My film revolves around suicide and how we often don’t look for a second time,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, director Mallesh said that the festival gives him a platform to showcase his social issue movie Bhagya Shree and help it find an audience.

“My movie revolves around child marriage and how the practice is still prevalent (in some parts of India). I researched the subject for three years by visiting villages. I hope this event helps my film get a wide audience,” said the filmmaker.

Not just promising directors but upcoming actors also took part in the event. Sharing his experience, director-actor Mahesh Chakrabarthy of Rajapatha fame said that BIFFES helped budding talent market their stories. He said that the overall journey of his film had made him realise that facing the camera is not easy.

Meanwhile, in an exciting development, the third day of BIFFES 2020 proved to be a treat for Kannada cinema enthusiasts as popular films such as the Sudeep starrer Pailwan, Vinay Bharadwaj’s Mundina Nildana and the critically-acclaimed Kavaludar i won hearts.

The buzz is that Sunday (March 1) will be even more exciting and feature quite a few delightful flicks.