Urmila Matondkar thanks people for support after Kangana Ranaut's 'soft pornstar' remark

Actor Urmila Matondkar on Friday expressed gratitude to the "real people of India" for supporting her after actor Kangana Ranaut called her a "soft pornstar".

Matondkar had called out Ranaut's claims about nepotism in the industry and Bollywood being riddled with a drug problem.

In response, Ranaut said Matondkar, who is considered one of the biggest stars of the 90s, was a "soft pornstar" who is not known for her acting during an interview with a private news channel.

Ranaut's comments were met with criticism from the industry, with many, including frequent collaborator Ram Gopal Varma, filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and actor Swara Bhasker, hailing Matondkar's consistent "grace and dignity" throughout her career of over 25 years.

Taking to Twitter, Matondkar thanked the "real people of India" for standing with her in the face of fake "propaganda".

"Thank you the “Real People of India” and a rare breed of unbiased, dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda. Deeply touched..humbled #JaiHind," Matondkar wrote on Twitter.



Thank you the “Real People of India” and a rare breed of unbiased,dignified media for standing by me. It’s Your victory over fake IT trolls n propaganda.

Deeply touched..humbled 🙏🏼#JaiHind — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) September 18, 2020

Others from the fraternity who came out in support of Matondkar included actors Pooja Bhatt, Sayani Gupta and screenwriter Kanika Dhillon.