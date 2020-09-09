V’ star Nani thanks fans as he completes 12 years in Tollywood

Nani is arguably one of the most popular and successful actors in the Telugu film industry. The 36-year-old actor enjoys a strong fan following due to his strong screen presence, impressive range as a performer and bindass nature. The ‘Natural Star, who began his acting career with Ashta Chamma (2008), has completed 12 years in the Telugu film industry and proved that he belongs to the big league.

In a statement issued to the media, Nani said that he is grateful to his fans for supporting him throughout the journey and thanked them for helping him fulfill his dreams. He added that they have liked his 25th and latest movie V, which was released on Amazon Prime Video a few days ago, and made it a success.

"I am forever grateful and indebted to my fans, well-wishers and my family for their (the) love they have shown V movie. When I made my debut 12 years ago, I had no expectation that the love from my fans and supporters would grow to such a level,“ he added.

V, directed by ace filmmaker Mohana Krishna Indraganti, is a thriller that revolves around the showdown between a ruthless killer and a super cop. The film features Nani as the anti-hero while Sudheer Babu plays the ‘hero’. The cast includes Nivetha Thomas, Aditi Rao Hydari and Baahubali actress Rohini.

It was originally supposed to release in theatres on Ugadi but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The makers ultimately decided to go in for a digital release, skipping the theatrical route.

With V out on OTT, Nani will soon be turning his attention to the eagerly-awaited Tuck Jagadish, which features him in a new avatar. The film stars popular Kollywood actress Aishwarya Rajesh as the leading lady, which has piqued curiosity. One is likely to get clarity on its release date once theatres reopen and things return to normal.