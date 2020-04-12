‘Vakeel Saab’ and ‘PSPK 27’: Naga Babu’s comments on the Pawan Kalyan movies go viral

Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in the eagerly awaited Vakeel Saab that marks his return to the big screen after a hiatus. The film, a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink, features the mass hero in a new avatar that has created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs. During a recent interaction with fans, Naga Babu revealed that the courtroom drama will feature quite a few elements that were not there in the original version or its Tamil remake Nerkonda Paarvai.

The Geetha Govindam actor also spoke about Pawan Kalyan’s next film after Vakeel Saab, which is being referred to as PSPK 27, and said that the Krish-helmed biggie is a period drama that revolves around a warrior in search of the Kohinoor. He, however, refrained from commenting on the title of the biggie and said that he had ‘no idea’ about the same.

Not surprisingly, his remarks have taken social media by storm and given fans a reason to rejoice.

Coming back to Vakeel Saab, the film features ‘Power Star’ in the role of lawyer who fights for the rights of three young women. The film touches upon the importance of consent and highlights how ‘no means no’. Some time ago, it was reported that Shruti Haasan would be seen playing PK’s wife in the flick and this made waves among a section of the audience. The Gabbar Singh actress, however, recently clarified that she is not a part of the ambitious project.

One is likely to get clarity on the release date of Vakeel Saab once the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control.