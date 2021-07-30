'Vakeel Saab' TV TRP rating: A career best for Pawan Kalyan

'Vakeel Saab' TV TRP rating: A career best for PK

It is a remake of the Bollywood film 'Pink'

  • Jul 30 2021, 17:50 ist
Pawan Kalyan in 'Vakeel Saab'. Credit: IMDb

Actor Pawan Kalyan's popular movie Vakeel Saab has emerged as a blockbuster on the small screen. The biggie secured a TRP rating of 19.72, a career best for the 'Power Star',  when it premiered on television a few days ago. The perception is that it clicked with the audience due to its strong message and 'massy' presentation.
 

Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of the Bollywood hit Pink, is a courtroom drama and revolves around the importance of consent. It featured Pawan Kalyan in the role of a lawyer who fights for the rights of the female protagonists in order to put a painful memory behind him. It emerged as a big hit at the box office in April despite Covid-19 restrictions. The film received rave reviews for tackling a sensitive issue with utmost care while doing justice to the mass hero's reel image. 

Its cast includes Anjali, Nevetha Thomas,  Ananya Nagalla, Mukesh Rishi and Prakash Raj. Shruti Hassan played the leading lady opposite Pawan Kalyan, garnering attention with her work. It was directed by Sriram Venu of MCA fame.

The Teenmaar hero is, meanwhile, working on the Telugu adaption of Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which featured Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead. It is likely to have a realistic narrative with virtually no commercial elements. Rana Daggubati and Nithya Menen too are a part of the cast. PK also has a film with Harish Shankar and the Krish-helmed period drama Hari Hara Veeramallu in his kitty.

Harish Shankar and the Tollywood star had previously teamed up for Gabbar Singh, which emerged as a smash hit. It remains to be seen whether their latest movie lives up to expectations. Hari Hara Veeramallu, on the other hand, is a pan-India movie shot against a big budget. It reportedly revolves around the journey of an outlaw and search for the Kohinoor. 

