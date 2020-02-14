Valentine's Day 2020: 7 romantic movies that bear testimony to the power of love

Valentine's Day 2020 is here and this has given young lovebirds a reason to rejoice. While there are numerous ways of spending the 'day of love' with one's sweetheart, binge-watching romantic dramas arguably takes the cake. Here are some timeless movies to watch with your 'bae'.

Ek Duuje Ke Liye (Hindi, 1981)

The K Balachander-helmed classic revolved around the passionate relationship between a Tamil paiyaa and a girl from a North Indian family and highlighted that love knows no boundaries. The Kamal Haasan starrer emerged as a runaway hit at the box office and grabbed plenty of attention due to its heartbreaking climax.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (Hindi, 1989)

A modern adaptation of timeless romantic classics such as Romeo And Juliet and Laila Majnu, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak redefined the romance genre and established Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla as bonafide stars.

Titanic (English, 1997)

While some critics describe Titanic as a 'disaster drama', the fact remains that romance was an inseparable part of the James Cameron-helmed magnum opus. One of the most critically-acclaimed movies of the year, it featured Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead.

Minnale (Tamil, 2001)

Gautham Menon's directorial debut, Minnale clicked with the younger generation because of Madhavan and Reema Sen's chemistry as well its stunning songs. It revolved around a young man who tries to impress a girl by taking advantage of a misunderstanding. Minnale was remade in Hindi as Rehna Hain Tere Dil Mein, with 'Maddy' and Diya Mirza in the lead.

Ye Maaya Chesave (Telugu, 2010)

Yet another Gautham Menon movie, Ye Maaya Chesave revolved around a girl who breaks up with her college sweetheart due to family pressure only to reunite with him a few years later. The film featured Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who later got married in real life, as the lead pair. Ye Maaya Chesave was simultaneously shot in Tamil as Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa with Simbu and Trisha in the lead.

Premam ( Malayalam, 2015)

The Nivin Pauly starrer revolved around the exploits of a young man and highlighted how he was 'in love' with three different women during various phases of life. A critical and commercial success, the film impressed one and all with its realistic depiction of love. Premam was later remade in Telugu under the same name with Naga Chaitanya in the lead.

96 (Tamil, 2018)

Considered to be the finest romantic drama of 2018, 96 clicked with fans almost instantly due to Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha's chemistry and its soothing numbers. The sleeper hit was remade in Kannada and Telugu as 99 and Jaanu.