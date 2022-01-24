Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding anniversary: Actor shares unseen photos from D-Day

On his first wedding anniversary on Monday, actor Varun Dhawan treated his fans with a string of unseen pictures from his D-Day celebrations with his wife Natasha Dalal.
Varun shared a slew of pictures on Instagram from the ceremony where the couple exchanged garlands.
The Badlapur actor captioned the image: "1".
He then shared a few more pictures with his lady love Natasha and wrote: "To infinity and beyond - buzz lightyear."
On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.
