Varun shares photos from wedding on first anniversary

Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding anniversary: Actor shares unseen photos from D-Day

Varun and Natasha tied the knot last year amid fanfare

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 24 2022, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 18:54 ist
Varun and Natasha during their wedding. Credit: Instagram/VarunDhawan

On his first wedding anniversary on Monday, actor Varun Dhawan treated his fans with a string of unseen pictures from his D-Day celebrations with his wife Natasha Dalal.

Varun shared a slew of pictures on Instagram from the ceremony where the couple exchanged garlands.

The Badlapur actor captioned the image: "1".

He then shared a few more pictures with his lady love Natasha and wrote: "To infinity and beyond - buzz lightyear."

On the work front, Varun will next be seen in Bhediya and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Varun Dhawan
natasha dalal
Bollywood news
Entertainment News

