Varun Dhawan to star in Indian spinoff of Priyanka Chopra's 'Citadel'

Prime Video confirmed the lead talent of the Indian instalment of the Citadel universe, the first of-its-kind global-event series from Prime Video and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. The untitled Citadel series based out of India will be led by renowned creator duo Raj and DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), who are the showrunners, and directors of the series, and will feature Bollywood star Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Written by Sita R Menon along with Raj & DK, the local original spy series, which starts filming in January 2023, will mark Dhawan’s streaming debut. More exciting details on the cast and crew of the series will be announced soon. The untitled Indian Original Citadel series will be available to Prime members in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

As previously announced, Richard Madden (Bodyguard) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Quantico) will star in the first-to-launch series within the Citadel universe, which comes from the Russo Brothers’ AGBO along with David Weil (Hunters) and is set to premiere in 2023. Alongside Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the first-to-launch Citadel series will also feature Stanley Tucci (The Hunger Games saga). Additional local-language Citadel productions are also in the works, including an Italian Original series starring Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing).

Speaking on his streaming debut with Prime Video’s untitled Citadel series out of India, Varun Dhawan said, “Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them. Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career. I have been a big fan of their work and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this project, and can’t wait to start shooting it. The storyline of the Indian Citadel chapter is fantastic, and when you have creators like Raj & DK on board, one can be certain that a spectacle is in the making.”

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK under their banner D2R Films will also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by D2R Films, and Amazon Studios, with AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) overseeing production on the Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe. Josh Applebaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio on the untitled Indian Original and all series within the global Citadel universe.