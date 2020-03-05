Varun Dhawan's 'Mr Lele' put on the back-burner

Filmmaker Shashank Khaitan had recently confirmed that he would be joining hands with actor Varun Dhawan for an entertainer titled Mr Lele. Shortly thereafter, some insiders claimed that the film had been shelved and this ruffled a few feathers. The Dhadak director, on Thursday (Mar 5), reacted on these reports and confirmed that the movie will not be taking off as planned.

"Hi guys, here is an update on Mr Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. It's a script we all love and I'm sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place," tweeted Shashank.

He, however, assured movie-goers that he will be collaborating with the Kalank hero in the near future.

"I'm very sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on Mr Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life," added the director.

Varun and Shashank previously teamed up for the Dulhania series and Mr Lele would have marked their third collaboration.

Meanwhile, Varun is going through a bad phase. His last two movies (Kalank and Street Dancer 3D) failed to deliver the goods and this took a toll on his standing in the industry. He will next be seen in the much-hyped Coolie No 1, marking his first collaboration with Love Aaj Kal actress Sara Ali Khan. The film is a remake of Govinda's 1995 hit of the same name, which makes it an important release for the young hero.