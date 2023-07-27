Varun Grover announces his maiden standup tour in India

Varun Grover announces his maiden standup tour in India

Grover, noted for his satirical observational humour, shared the news on Twitter and said the tour will begin in September.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 27 2023, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 14:34 ist
Varun Grover said the tour will begin in September. Credit: @varungrover/X

Writer-comedian Varun Grover on Thursday announced his maiden stand-up tour, titled Nothing Makes Sense.

Grover, noted for his satirical observational humour, shared the news on X (Formerly known as Twitter) and said the tour will begin in September.

Also read | Varun Grover denies sexual harassment allegations

"Finally doing my first ever solo stand-up tour in India. Aa jaao!” the 43-year-old wrote alongside the official poster of the tour.

Grover will kick off the tour from the national capital on September 2 and conclude in Kolkata on September 29. He will be making stops in various cities including Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Chandigarh and Chennai.

As a writer, he is known for penning the script for Neeraj Ghaywan-directed Masaan, Netflix series Sacred Games and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Grover wrote the lyrics for "Moh moh ke dhagey" from Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dum Lagaa Ke Haisa, for which he won a national award, and also acted in supporting roles in films like Bombay Velvet and Qala.

The tickets for the tour will be available on BookMyShow.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Varun Grover
Entertainment News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Indian dead as cargo ship catches fire off Dutch coast

Indian dead as cargo ship catches fire off Dutch coast

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

 