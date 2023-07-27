Varun Grover announces his maiden standup tour in India

Writer-comedian Varun Grover on Thursday announced his maiden stand-up tour, titled Nothing Makes Sense.
Grover, noted for his satirical observational humour, shared the news on X (Formerly known as Twitter) and said the tour will begin in September.
Also read | Varun Grover denies sexual harassment allegations
"Finally doing my first ever solo stand-up tour in India. Aa jaao!” the 43-year-old wrote alongside the official poster of the tour.
Finally doing my first ever solo standup tour in India.
Aa jaao!
Tickets etc on: https://t.co/dot7pSSa9c pic.twitter.com/dIuOBI41zJ
— वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) July 27, 2023
Grover will kick off the tour from the national capital on September 2 and conclude in Kolkata on September 29. He will be making stops in various cities including Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Chandigarh and Chennai.
As a writer, he is known for penning the script for Neeraj Ghaywan-directed Masaan, Netflix series Sacred Games and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.
Grover wrote the lyrics for "Moh moh ke dhagey" from Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dum Lagaa Ke Haisa, for which he won a national award, and also acted in supporting roles in films like Bombay Velvet and Qala.
The tickets for the tour will be available on BookMyShow.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet
Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more
J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years
Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook
Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan
Indian dead as cargo ship catches fire off Dutch coast
'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US
AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway