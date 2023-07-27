Varun Grover announces his maiden standup tour in India

Writer-comedian Varun Grover on Thursday announced his maiden stand-up tour, titled Nothing Makes Sense.

Grover, noted for his satirical observational humour, shared the news on X (Formerly known as Twitter) and said the tour will begin in September.

"Finally doing my first ever solo stand-up tour in India. Aa jaao!” the 43-year-old wrote alongside the official poster of the tour.

Finally doing my first ever solo standup tour in India. Aa jaao! Tickets etc on: https://t.co/dot7pSSa9c pic.twitter.com/dIuOBI41zJ — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) July 27, 2023

Grover will kick off the tour from the national capital on September 2 and conclude in Kolkata on September 29. He will be making stops in various cities including Jaipur, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Pune, Chandigarh and Chennai.

As a writer, he is known for penning the script for Neeraj Ghaywan-directed Masaan, Netflix series Sacred Games and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Grover wrote the lyrics for "Moh moh ke dhagey" from Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Dum Lagaa Ke Haisa, for which he won a national award, and also acted in supporting roles in films like Bombay Velvet and Qala.

The tickets for the tour will be available on BookMyShow.