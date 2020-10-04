'Vedalam' Telugu remake: Chiranjeevi-starrer to be shot in Kolkata?

Tollywood legend Chiranjeevi will soon be teaming up with filmmaker Meher Ramesh for the eagerly-awaited Telugu remake of Ajith Kumar's Vedalam and this has created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs.

According to a report carried by Tollywood.Net, major portions of the action-packed entertainer will be shot in Kolkata. The director has reportedly started scouting locations, suggesting that things are heading in the right direction.

The film, which is likely to be the 154th release of Megastar's career, features the mass hero in a massy new avatar and this has piqued curiosity for all the right reasons. The biggie will reportedly star Fidaa actress Sai Pallavi in the role of the Chiru's sister, marking her first collaboration with the veteran actor.

Vedalam, directed by top filmmaker Siva, revolved around the exploits of a taxi driver with a past and hit the right notes with its gripping presentation. The film starred Shruti Haasan as Thala's love interest, while Lakshmi Menon played the role of his 'sister'.

It had a strong supporting cast that included Soori, Rahul Devi and Kabir Duan Singh. The Anirudh Ravichander-composed soundtrack boasted of the Aluma Doluma number, which emerged as a chartbuster.

Coming back to Chiranjeevi, he is going through an eventful phase on the work front. The Stalin actor was last seen in the Surender Reddy-directed magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that opened to a thunderous response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box offices.

He will next be seen in the much-hyped Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva. The film is touted to be a commercial entertainer with religious undertones and features Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady.

Besides the Vedalam remake, he also has the Telugu adaptation of Mohanlal's Lucifer in his kitty. One is likely to get clarity on their release dates once the Covid-19 situation improves and things return to normal.